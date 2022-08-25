VivaAerobus Airbus A320 sustains engine failure upon take-off Guadalajara Airport, Mexico

On 23 August, a VivaAerobus Airbus A320 (registered XA-VAJ) operated flight VB518 between Guadalajara, Mexico and Los Angeles, United States. Shortly after take-off, a loud boom was heard from the aircraft’s right hand engine.

On a video that emerged on social media, sparks and flames can be seen coming out of the engine. The pilots switched off the engine and headed back to Guadalajara for a safe landing about 40 minutes after take-off. The following footage appeared on social media:

VivaAerobus Airbus A320 (XA-VAJ, built 2015) safely returned to land at Guadalajara-Intl AP (MMGL), Mexico following a surge in the right engine #2 shortly after take-off on flight #VB518 to Los Angeles. @kimbertothelee pic.twitter.com/4JkXdekddl — JACDEC (@JacdecNew) August 24, 2022