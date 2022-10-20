Viva Air (Colombia) Airbus A320 lands with 200 kg of fuel left on board

Bart Noëth
A close call for a Viva Air (Colombia) Airbus A320 (registered HK-5378) when on 17 October, the crew departed for domestic flight VH8332 between Cali and Riohacha, Colombia. The crew was unable to land in Riohacha due to bad weather, headed to Medellin to discover that they were also unable to land due to adverse weather conditions. Subsequently, they declared an emergency to divert to Monteira where the aircraft landed with around 200 kg of remaining fuel.

During disembarkation, a passenger was able to capture the fuel display in the cockpit, indicating the low fuel quantity.

Website AvHerald.com has the full story: Incident: VivaColombia A20N near Monteria on Oct 17th 2022, landed with just 200kg of fuel remaining

