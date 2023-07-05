Viva Aerobus signs MoU for 90 Airbus A321neo jets

Mexican ultra-low-cost airline Viva Aerobus has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for 90 Airbus A321neo aircraft to drive its international and domestic growth. This MoU would bring the airline’s order book to 170 A320 Family aircraft.

“These 90 A321neo 240-seater aircraft will allow us to grow and renew our fleet and remain the youngest in Latin America. The technology and operational efficiency of the A321neos will improve our operational reliability, on-time performance, and provide an unmatched passenger experience. Additionally, we expect to drive further cost-savings which will reflect in lower airfares and strengthen one of our most important advantages: having the lowest cost in the Americas. The fuel-efficiency and noise reduction that the A321neo provides will advance our sustainability efforts by delivering immediate, tangible carbon emission reductions, thus enhancing our position as the most efficient airline in the continent,” said Juan Carlos Zuazua, Chief Executive Officer of Viva Aerobus.

“The Mexican leisure market is in full recovery mode and Viva Aerobus is at the centre of the action! The unbeatable economics of the A321neo makes it the perfect choice for the airline’s ultra-low-cost model. We are pleased to have been a partner with the airline since 2013 and look forward to working together as it continues on its growth trajectory“, said Christian Scherer, Chief Commercial Officer and Head of Airbus International.

The A321neo is the largest member of Airbus’ A320neo Family, offering unparalleled range and performance. By incorporating new generation engines and Sharklets, the A321neo brings a 50 percent noise reduction and more than 20 percent fuel savings compared to previous single-aisle generation aircraft, while maximizing passenger comfort with the widest single-aisle cabin and large overhead stowage space.

Viva Aerobus has based its fleet renewal strategy on the A320 Family. In 2013, the airline placed an order for 52 A320 Family aircraft, the largest Airbus aircraft order placed by a single airline in Mexico at the time. In 2018, Viva Aerobus ordered 25 A321neo aircraft. To date, Viva Aerobus operates 74 A320 Family aircraft.

Airbus has sold over 1,150 aircraft in Latin America and the Caribbean. More than 750 are in operation throughout the region, with another 500 in the order backlog, representing a market share of nearly 60% of in-service passenger aircraft. Since 1994, Airbus has secured 75% of net orders in the region.

Mexico City, 05 July 2023