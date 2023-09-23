Vistara launches weekly flights between Mumbai and Frankfurt

Vistara is launching new direct weekly flights between Mumbai and Frankfurt, beginning on November 15. This addition complements Vistara’s existing 6x weekly service between Delhi and Frankfurt. The airline will operate Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft with three cabin classes: Business, Premium Economy, and Economy.

Vistara has been expanding its operations in Mumbai, serving as a gateway to its international network. The airline connects Mumbai to 12 international destinations and has seen a 42% increase in departures from the city in the last year, doubling its employee count at the station.

Vistara’s CEO, Vinod Kannan, expressed enthusiasm for expanding international connections from Mumbai, positioning it as a key hub for international travel.