Bomb threat written on toilet paper forces emergency landing of Vistara flight

By
André Orban
-
0
0

Vistara flight UK27 from Mumbai to Frankfurt (Boeing 787-9 registered VT-TSQ) made an emergency landing in Erzurum, Turkey, after a bomb threat was found written on a piece of toilet paper.

The threat, reported by a passenger, prompted the pilots to land as a precaution. All 237 passengers and 14 crew members were evacuated, and the plane was searched for explosives, though no device was found.

The identity of the passenger who delivered the threat remains unknown. The flight was later marked as cancelled after landing in Turkey.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.