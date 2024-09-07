Bomb threat written on toilet paper forces emergency landing of Vistara flight

Vistara flight UK27 from Mumbai to Frankfurt (Boeing 787-9 registered VT-TSQ) made an emergency landing in Erzurum, Turkey, after a bomb threat was found written on a piece of toilet paper.

The threat, reported by a passenger, prompted the pilots to land as a precaution. All 237 passengers and 14 crew members were evacuated, and the plane was searched for explosives, though no device was found.

The identity of the passenger who delivered the threat remains unknown. The flight was later marked as cancelled after landing in Turkey.