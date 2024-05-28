Virgin Australia flight disrupted by naked man’s mid-flight chaos

A Virgin Australia flight from Perth to Melbourne was forced to turn around shortly after takeoff when a naked man caused chaos on board.

The incident occurred on flight VA696 (operated by Boeing 737-800 registered VH-YQG), which departed Perth at 19:21 on Monday. The plane turned back after 30 minutes in the air due to the disruption.

The man reportedly ran down the aisle, banging on the cockpit door and knocking over a crew member. Passengers described the scene as distressing, with yelling and screaming.

Two air marshals, assisted by passengers, restrained and handcuffed the man until the plane landed back in Perth at 19:56. The flight was eventually cancelled.