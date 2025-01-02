Virgin Australia crew members allegedly assaulted and robbed in Fiji

Fijian authorities are investigating two separate incidents involving Virgin Australia crew members in Nadi on New Year’s Day. One crew member was allegedly raped, while another was a victim of theft after leaving a nightclub and attempting to return to their hotel.

Fiji’s Deputy Prime Minister, Viliame Gavoka, expressed regret over the incidents, confirmed they were separate, and stated that a suspect linked to the sexual assault is under investigation. Virgin Australia has sent support staff to Fiji but has not disclosed further details.

The incidents occurred during a layover in the popular South Pacific tourist destination, which recently saw a surge in visitors, particularly from Australia, New Zealand, and North America.