Virgin Atlantic to restart services to Tobago on 29 January

Twice-weekly flights to Tobago will resume 29 th January 2022

The Airbus 330-300 will fly from London Heathrow on Tuesday and Saturday

Return fares start from as little as £389 per person

Virgin Atlantic is continuing to expand its portfolio of flights to the Caribbean as it relaunches its twice-weekly services to Tobago, with fares from as little as £389 per person.

From 29th January, the route will resume from London Heathrow to the beautiful island of Tobago, departing every Tuesday and Saturday. Customers will be welcomed aboard the airline’s Airbus A330-300, offering a selection of experiences across three cabins; Upper Class, Premium alongside the airline’s three classes of Economy, Delight, Classic and Light.

Tobago is famous for its beautiful climate, vibrant party scene and the world’s oldest protected rainforest. The island is also known for the famous Nylon Pool, a swimming pool in the middle of the ocean (yes really!). The in-sea shallow white ground coral pool is located off Pigeon Point and accessible by boat.

With a wide array of activities on offer, Tobago’s warm climate provides the perfect escape for Brits in desperate need of some winter sun. It’s often described as an ideal destination, renowned for its relaxing nature, pristine beaches and overall good vibes.

Juha Jarvinen, Chief Commercial Officer at Virgin Atlantic, commented;

“We are thrilled to be able to restart our much-loved services between London Heathrow and Tobago. With delicious food, amazing music and stunning views, we know our customers will love exploring this unique island destination.

“The Caribbean is the linchpin of Virgin Atlantic’s leisure portfolio and we’ve recently introduced a number of new destinations to our flying programme, including The Bahamas, St Lucia and St Vincent and The Grenadines. We can’t wait to fly our customers safely to our amazing Caribbean destinations throughout 2022.”

Enhanced flexible booking policy on all new bookings

To help customers book with confidence, Virgin Atlantic has extended its policy of unlimited free date and flight changes for new bookings, giving further flexibility to customers to support future travel plans. The updated flexible booking policy enables Virgin Atlantic customers making a new holiday or flight-only booking for travel up to 31 December 2022, to make as many changes as necessary to their travel dates, origin or destination, with the change fees waived**, as well as one free name change.

In addition, the rebooking horizon, the date by which rescheduled travel can be completed, has been extended by eight months for all new and existing bookings – all the way until 31 December 2023 – giving a broader window of time to reschedule plans if needed.

The improved flexible policy also applies to customers who already have converted their booking to a voucher or hold an open ticket and will benefit customers if their flight or holiday is subject to cancellation, in addition to their refund and voucher options.

Route facts

Aircraft type Airbus A330-300 with 31 Upper Class, 48 Premium and 183 Economy Delight, Classic and Light seats. Route frequency Twice a week – Tuesday and Saturday. Flight timings and flight number LHR – BGI – TAB – VS177 09.10 / 17.00 (1hr 15min stopover in Barbados) TAB – BGI – LHR – VS178 – 18:50 / 10:00 next day arrival (1hr 15min stopover in Barbados) First flight 29th January 2022 Fares Flights on sale now – return Economy fares start from £389 per person, Premium from £985 per person and Upper Class from £2,023 per person.

19th January 2022