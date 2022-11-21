Virgin Atlantic Cargo to continue London Heathrow-Brussels freighter route

Virgin Atlantic Cargo will continue on an ad hoc basis to offer a London Heathrow-Brussels-London freighter service first operated by Titan Airways utilising an Airbus A321P2F.

The service was originally planned to operate until the end of October. The new arrangement will be using a mix of Titan freighter aircraft and Virgin’s own planes.

A Virgin Atlantic Cargo spokesperson said to Air Cargo News: “We’re really pleased with our successful partnership with Titan Airways. This operation has helped to solidify our presence in the EU market, and we will continue to explore how we serve Brussels through a mix of dedicated freighters from Titan Airways and our own aircraft.”