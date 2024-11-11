Virgin Atlantic returns to Mexico with direct London-Cancun flights

Virgin Atlantic is set to resume flights to Mexico, launching a new direct service between London Heathrow and Cancun starting 19 October 2025. This route will operate three times a week (Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday) during the winter season, using the fuel-efficient Airbus A350-1000. It will be the only direct connection between London Heathrow and Cancun.

The new service aims to offer premium holiday experiences, catering to customers seeking sun, history, and adventure in Mexico’s renowned tourist destinations like Cancun, Playa del Carmen, and beyond. Virgin Atlantic Holidays will provide a range of accommodations, including luxury resorts and family-friendly options, along with excursions to notable sites such as Tulum and Chichen Itza.

Enhanced Connectivity: The route will also strengthen travel links through partnerships with SkyTeam member Aeromexico and codeshare partner LATAM, facilitating onward travel to destinations like Mexico City, Santiago, Buenos Aires, and Lima.

Aircraft Features: Passengers will travel aboard the Airbus A350-1000, featuring 16 Upper Class suites with 44” pitch fully flat beds, 56 Premium seats, and 325 Economy Delight, Classic, and Light seats. Upper Class customers will enjoy the exclusive social space, The Booth, offering cocktails, dining, and wine tasting.

Key Facts:

Service: London Heathrow (LHR) to Cancun (CUN)

Frequency: Three times weekly (Wed, Fri, Sun)

Launch date: 19 October 2025

On sale from: 4 December 2024

Lead fare: Return Economy fares from £562 per person

Schedule: LHR-CUN 10:10 – 16:15, CUN-LHR 18:45 – 09:05 (+1)

Aircraft: Airbus A350-1000

Amenities: Full-service onboard offerings, complimentary food and drinks, over 300 hours of entertainment, and WiFi on all flights.

Virgin Atlantic’s return to Mexico is set to enhance travel options and connectivity, inviting more travellers to experience its signature service and the diverse allure of the Mexican Caribbean.