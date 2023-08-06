Virgin Atlantic pilots considering strike over fatigue and well-being

Virgin Atlantic pilots are considering the possibility of a strike due to concerns about fatigue and well-being.

The British Airline Pilots Association (Balpa) reported that 96% of Virgin Atlantic pilots supported the idea of a ballot for industrial action in response to scheduling and rostering arrangements implemented during the Covid-19 pandemic, which are set to end in December.

Virgin said the existing pay and lifestyle agreement was supported by Balpa representatives and Virgin’s pilot community. The airline added to be open to talks. It employs 835 pilots, with the majority being Balpa members.

Balpa emphasises that it prefers negotiations and compromise but asserts its readiness for industrial action if necessary.

The airline had undergone significant transformation due to the pandemic’s impact, including staff cuts and financial challenges.