Virgin Atlantic launches winter cargo flights from London to Brussels to meet high-demand season

Virgin Atlantic is introducing a seasonal flight route between London Heathrow and Brussels from October 27, 2024, through March 29, 2025, primarily to accommodate peak cargo demands.

The service, operated on Airbus A330-300 and A350-1000 aircraft with up to 50 tonnes of cargo capacity per flight, aims to streamline the transport of time-sensitive goods, such as perishables and pharmaceuticals, which are typically sent by road from Heathrow to European hubs.

Chief Commercial Officer Juha Jarvinen emphasised the service’s role in enhancing air connectivity for European exports and imports, leveraging Virgin Atlantic’s extensive network.