Virgin Atlantic launches new twice-weekly service to the Bahamas and increases frequency to Barbados

New twice-weekly services from London Heathrow to Nassau (NAS), the Bahamas, commence on 20 th November

Flights go on sale from 11 th August 2021 with return Economy flights starting from £713 per person

60% increase in Barbados (BGI) flying with five flights per week from Manchester and 11 flights per week from Heathrow

Virgin Atlantic is delighted to announce new flying to the Bahamas from London Heathrow this winter as well as increasing frequency to Barbados

As travel restrictions around the world begin to relax, the new services aim to respond to the pent-up demand from consumers looking to head off on a relaxing holiday to a sunny Caribbean destination.

Juha Jarvinen, Chief Commercial Officer at Virgin Atlantic, commented, “We couldn’t be more excited to add the Bahamas to our ever-expanding portfolio of Caribbean destinations. We are seeing a real demand from our customers for luxury holidays in the sun with Brits keen to escape on their next adventure after a difficult year. With 16 islands surrounded by the world’s clearest water, the Bahamas offers the perfect escape for those travellers looking to either simply relax or explore a new corner of the world.

“We’re currently flying to Barbados, Antigua, Jamaica and Grenada and expect to restart Tobago and Havana, Cuba in the upcoming months. We look forward to launching new services to the Bahamas as well as the first direct service from Europe to St Vincent and the Grenadines in October 2021.

“As we head into winter 2021, we look forward to expanding our Caribbean portfolio from six islands up to eight and we are incredibly excited to welcome customers on board flying to our destinations both old and new, heading off on holiday or travelling to visit loved ones.”

With 16 major islands surrounded by the world’s clearest waters, the Bahamas is an unrivalled destination boasting beautiful white sand beaches, sailing adventures, fishing and diving as well Exuma’s world-famous swimming pigs! Virgin Atlantic will launch twice-weekly services from London Heathrow to Nassau commencing on 20 November on the airline’s Boeing 787-9 aircraft boasting 31 Upper Class, 35 Premium and 192 Economy Delight, Classic and Light seats. Services will go on sale from 11 August 2021 with return Economy flights starting from £713 per person.

“We are incredibly thrilled about Virgin Atlantic’s new, twice-weekly airlift services from London’s Heathrow Airport, which will allow travellers to opt for a direct flight to the capital of The Bahamas,” said the Hon. Dionisio D’Aguilar, Bahamas Minister of Tourism & Aviation. “There is a growing demand amongst UK travellers seeking a tropical, Bahamian escape. We look forward to welcoming them to our beautiful shores to experience what makes our country a unique Caribbean destination unlike any other.”

In addition, from 31 October, Virgin Atlantic looks forward to increasing its services to the much-loved island of Barbados. Flights from Manchester to Barbados will increase from three times a week to five times and from Heathrow, daily flights will increase to 11 times a week.

04 August 2021