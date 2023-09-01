Virgin Atlantic launches flights to São Paulo, its first destination in South America

Virgin Atlantic is launching flights to São Paulo Guarulhos (GRU), Brazil, with sales starting on September 6, 2023. The airline’s inaugural South American service will begin operating daily from May 13, 2024. Economy fares for the route start at £686 per person for a return trip. The flight will be operated on a Boeing 787 aircraft, marking Virgin Atlantic’s first-ever route to South America.

São Paulo, one of the world’s most populous cities, is a hub for multinational businesses, offering corporate travellers a taste of Virgin Atlantic’s service. It is also known as Brazil’s foodie capital and offers a wealth of arts and cultural experiences for leisure travellers. Additionally, São Paulo’s status as South America’s top import and export country will make it a key cargo route for Virgin Atlantic, facilitating the transportation of car parts, pharmaceuticals, food, and agricultural products, contributing to £7.7 billion in annual trade between the UK and Brazil.

Virgin Atlantic’s partnership with LATAM, South America’s largest airline, provides passengers with connections to over 50 destinations in South America, including Rio de Janeiro, Salvador, and Florianopolis. Flying Club members can earn and redeem points on these routes. The airline’s SkyTeam alliance partner, Aerolineas Argentinas, offers seamless connections from São Paulo to Buenos Aires, where Flying Club passengers can also earn and redeem points. Additionally, customers travelling from São Paulo to London Heathrow can connect to Virgin Atlantic’s global destinations through Terminal 3.

Juha Jarvinen, Chief Commercial Officer of Virgin Atlantic, expressed excitement about the airline’s entry into São Paulo, emphasising the city’s cultural richness and the growth opportunities facilitated by partnerships with LATAM and other airlines.

In addition to the São Paulo route, Virgin Atlantic has announced several other new routes across three continents, capitalising on the growing demand for international travel. These include a new destination in India (Bengaluru), a return to Dubai from October 2023, and a seasonal service to Las Vegas from Manchester Airport starting in June 2024. This expansion adds 250,000 additional seats to Virgin Atlantic’s network compared to 2019.

The UK’s trade with Brazil, including goods and services, was valued at £7.7 billion in the four quarters leading up to the end of Q4 2022, according to the Department for Business and Trade.

Service operates: London Heathrow (LHR) – Sao Paulo (GRU)

Frequency: Daily, year-round, launching 13 May 2024

Flight number: VS193 / VS194

Schedule: LHR-GRU 12:45 – 20:20 and GRU-LHR 22:10 – 13:25

Aircraft: Boeing 787-9

Configuration: 31 Upper Class, 35 Premium, 192 Economy

What’s included: A full service onboard offering including complimentary food and drink and over 300 hours of entertainment (movies, TV and music). All aircraft are WiFi enabled.