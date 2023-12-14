Virgin Atlantic increases capacity to its core hubs in the USA for summer 2024

Virgin Atlantic is gearing up to boost its service to the USA’s core hubs, adding more flights from London Heathrow to New York JFK and Boston for summer 2024. This expansion complements recent announcements of increased Miami services and a new seasonal route from Manchester to Las Vegas.

The airline will offer a record number of London-New York flights, with a seventh daily flight to JFK, in partnership with Delta, increasing the services to ten daily flights to New York, up by 11% from summer 2023. Additionally, a second daily flight to Boston will join Delta’s daily service, making it three flights a day to the city.

Passengers will enjoy Virgin Atlantic’s newest aircraft, the A330-900neo and A350-1000, which will increase Upper and Premium seats by 23%. Upper-Class passengers can indulge in the A330-900neo’s innovative Retreat Suite, featuring two exclusive spacious suites in the Upper-Class cabin.

The enhanced schedule promises a total of 27 daily departures from London Heathrow to various popular US destinations. This expansion not only strengthens connections within the US but also provides opportunities for global connections via London Heathrow to destinations like Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, Johannesburg, and Shanghai in partnership with Delta Air Lines.

Juha Jarvinen, Chief Commercial Officer at Virgin Atlantic, highlighted the commitment to operating favoured routes and connecting passengers seamlessly to these sought-after destinations, underscoring the expanded offering for both leisure and business travellers.