Virgin Atlantic goes cargo-only to Tel Aviv

Scheduled cargo-only flights launch May 6th

Twice-weekly services every Wednesday and Saturday

Same-day connections to and from the US, China and South Africa

Reopens vital trade lanes for pharmaceutical, electronics and perishables cargoes

Virgin Atlantic will relaunch scheduled cargo-only flights from London to Tel Aviv from May 6th, which will also offer same-day connections over the UK to and from the US, Hong Kong, Shanghai and South Africa.

The twice-weekly overnight services will depart from Heathrow at 20:30 every Wednesday and Saturday, arriving back in London from Tel Aviv at 09:20 next morning. Virgin Atlantic’s Boeing 787-9 flights will offer up to 35 tonnes of belly-hold cargo capacity.

The early morning arrival into London will enable cargo customers to access quick and seamless same-day transfers for shipments to and from prime markets in New York JFK, Los Angeles, Hong Kong, Shanghai and Johannesburg.

Virgin Atlantic introduced Tel Aviv to its international network in September 2019 with daily flights from Heathrow up to the outbreak of the coronavirus and the airline’s decision to substantially reduce its flying programme. Returning to the route will reopen trade lanes for pharmaceutical, electronics and perishables cargoes from Israel to major markets as well as meet the growing demand for general cargo shipments to Tel Aviv.

Dominic Kennedy, Managing Director of Virgin Atlantic Cargo, said: “We are getting great support from our customers for our cargo-only scheduled services and charters and we’re constantly looking at opportunities to help them get the capacity they need. Restarting cargo-only services to Tel Aviv is another positive step for our cargo business and our customers and follows the resumption of our Shanghai flights earlier this month. Prior to the outbreak of Covid-19, our share of the Tel Aviv market was growing ahead of our expectations and, combined with the connections we can offer, we expect to see positive demand once again, especially to and from the US, Israel’s biggest trading partner.”

In Israel, Virgin Atlantic is represented by its cargo general sales and service agency partner, WTA Aviation, and cargo handler Swissport.