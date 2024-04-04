Virgin Atlantic expands presence in India with doubled Mumbai services

Virgin Atlantic announces the launch of a second daily direct service from London Heathrow to Mumbai from October 2024, as part of its continued expansion in the region. This new flight will complement the airline’s existing services to Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, and signifies its commitment to the Indian market.

With this addition, Virgin Atlantic will offer over one million seats to India from 2025, marking a significant 350% capacity growth since 2019. The airline aims to strengthen its position in India, making it its largest area of growth outside the United States. The increased flying also benefits cargo operations, providing additional capacity for sectors such as fashion, pharmaceuticals, and tech.

Operated on the Airbus A350-1000 aircraft, the new services will offer customers various cabin options including Upper Class, Premium, and Economy, along with seamless connectivity via London Heathrow to North American destinations. Virgin Atlantic’s strategic partnership with IndiGo, India’s leading airline, will further enhance connectivity, offering customers access to 36 additional destinations within India.

Juha Jarvinen, Chief Commercial Officer at Virgin Atlantic, emphasised the significant opportunity in India’s dynamic and fast-growing economy. He expressed confidence in meeting the anticipated surge in demand for international travel from the region, reaffirming the airline’s commitment to providing a premium travel experience for customers.