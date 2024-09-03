Virgin Atlantic expands network with new routes to Riyadh, Accra, and Toronto for Summer 2025

Virgin Atlantic is set to launch three new routes from London Heathrow for summer 2025, adding Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Accra, Ghana, and Toronto, Canada, to its network.

Accra, Ghana: Virgin Atlantic returns to Accra for the first time since 2013, with daily Boeing 787 Dreamliner flights starting on May 1, 2025. The service addresses high demand from the Ghanaian diaspora in the UK and will provide a competitive alternative on this route. The flights will also offer significant cargo capacity, particularly for goods between Ghana and the UK/US.

Toronto, Canada: Virgin Atlantic's first Canadian route in a decade will launch on March 30, 2025, with daily flights between London and Toronto Pearson International Airport. This expansion into North America's financial hub will operate as part of a joint venture with Air France, Delta, KLM, and WestJet.

The new routes underscore Virgin Atlantic’s commitment to connecting key global destinations and enhancing travel options for both passengers and cargo.