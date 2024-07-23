Virgin Atlantic expands fleet with seven new Airbus A330neo aircraft

Virgin Atlantic has announced a firm order for seven additional Airbus A330neo aircraft, bringing their total commitment to 19 as part of a comprehensive fleet transformation. The announcement was made during the Farnborough Airshow on their A330neo, ‘Ruby Rebel’, in honour of the airline’s 40th anniversary.

CEO Shai Weiss highlighted the importance of operating a young, fuel-efficient fleet for decarbonising long-haul aviation. This new order aligns with Virgin Atlantic’s strategy to enhance fleet efficiency and sustainability, reinforcing its partnership with Airbus, which started in 1993.

Airbus’s Christian Scherer praised Virgin Atlantic’s decision, noting the A330neo’s operational cost efficiency and exceptional passenger experience. The A330neo, powered by Rolls-Royce Trent 7000 engines, offers long-range capability and advanced cabin features, contributing significantly to Virgin Atlantic’s sustainability goals. Airbus aims for its aircraft to be 100% Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) capable by 2030.