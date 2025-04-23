Virgin Atlantic expands East with new routes to Seoul and Riyadh

Virgin Atlantic has announced a bold expansion of its global network, revealing plans to launch a new daily service to Seoul, South Korea, in March 2026, while also celebrating its inaugural touchdown in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The new Seoul route, set to begin on March 29, 2026, will connect London Heathrow with Incheon International Airport using Boeing 787-9 aircraft. The service is designed to cater to both leisure and business travellers, tapping into South Korea’s booming tech and beauty sectors, as well as the global popularity of Korean culture. The route will also provide expanded connectivity to East Asia and Oceania via codeshare partnerships with SkyTeam carriers, including Korean Air and Vietnam Airlines.

“South Korea is a key market with enormous potential,” said Juha Jarvinen, Chief Commercial Officer at Virgin Atlantic. “This new route will open the door to exciting destinations across Asia and Australasia, while giving our customers more options and seamless travel experiences.”

In addition to Seoul, Virgin Atlantic marked its entry into Saudi Arabia with the launch of daily flights to Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport. The move aligns with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 initiative to boost international connectivity and tourism. Virgin Atlantic will work closely with local carriers Saudia and the upcoming Riyadh Air to offer onward connections across Saudi Arabia and neighbouring regions.

The new Riyadh service, welcomed by airline founder Sir Richard Branson, features a culturally tailored onboard experience including Arabic coffee, Halal meals, and a dedicated crew trained in Saudi customs and etiquette.

The airline also celebrated 25 years of service to India, now offering five daily flights across three major cities—Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru. This represents a 350% increase in capacity since 2019 and includes enhanced cargo capabilities and expanded domestic connectivity via its partnership with IndiGo.

“With this expansion eastward, we’re combining premium long-haul service with meaningful local partnerships,” Jarvinen added. “Virgin Atlantic is committed to connecting people and cultures while delivering a truly elevated flying experience.”

Tickets for the Seoul service go on sale starting May 14, 2025.