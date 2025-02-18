Virgin Atlantic expands codeshare with WestJet for seamless UK-Canada travel

Virgin Atlantic and WestJet are set to expand their codeshare partnership starting March 30, 2025, coinciding with Virgin Atlantic’s launch of its London Heathrow–Toronto Pearson route. The agreement will enhance connectivity from the UK to 13 Canadian cities, including Calgary, Edmonton, Vancouver, Winnipeg, and Ottawa.

Key benefits include:

? Seamless connections via Toronto Pearson (YYZ) without baggage re-check

? One-ticket booking for flights across both airlines

? Loyalty program benefits to roll out later in 2025

This marks Virgin Atlantic’s return to Canada after more than a decade, with Toronto serving as a key hub for travellers to India, Dubai, South Africa, and the Maldives via London.

Virgin Atlantic EVP Juha Jarvinen highlighted the growing demand for travel between Canada, the UK, and India, while WestJet’s John Weatherill emphasised the benefits of simplified travel and expanded options.