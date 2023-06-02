Virgin Atlantic enhances its premium sun offering as it announces return to Dubai

Virgin Atlantic is relaunching its services between London Heathrow and Dubai, offering a four-times-a-week seasonal winter service from October to March. The airline aims to capture the pent-up demand for premium winter sun getaways, with economy fares starting from £505 return.

The Dubai route will complement Virgin Atlantic’s newly announced premium destinations, the Maldives and Turks and Caicos. The flights will be operated on a Boeing 787-9 aircraft, providing a consistent long-haul experience for passengers connecting from Dubai to various North American destinations.

In addition to the Dubai route, Virgin Atlantic is expanding its services from Manchester Airport. Starting in summer 2024, the airline will offer new flights to Las Vegas, further enhancing its leisure flight offerings, which already include Orlando and Barbados. The Manchester service will operate on an Airbus A350-1000 aircraft, featuring Upper Class, Premium, and Economy cabins.

Virgin Atlantic is also launching inter-island flights in the Caribbean, allowing customers to explore a wider variety of luxurious destinations. From June 14, travellers will be able to easily hop from Barbados to Grenada or St Vincent and the Grenadines, opening up more opportunities for multi-island holidays. The airline will provide complete packages through Virgin Atlantic Holidays, incorporating easy booking, preferred itineraries, and seamless connections between the islands.

Rikke Christensen, Vice President of Network & Alliances at Virgin Atlantic, expressed excitement about returning to Dubai, highlighting its inviting climate and first-class collection of hotels and experiences. The relaunch of the Dubai route, along with other upcoming additions, reflects Virgin Atlantic’s commitment to expanding its route network and offering premium travel options to its customers.