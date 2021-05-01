Virgin Atlantic delivers vital oxygen supplies to India

Airline will fly 200 boxes of oxygen concentrators to Delhi on Saturday 1st May

Further cargo space will be given free of charge on Virgin Atlantic flights to India for the next week, in association with The Red Cross.

Internal fundraising efforts have so far raised over £13,000 in just three days.

Virgin Atlantic has partnered with Khalsa Aid to deliver over 200 boxes of oxygen concentrators to Delhi, India. The concentrators will be onboard the flight VS300 (Boeing 787-9) flying at 20:15 on Saturday 30 April from London Heathrow to Delhi.

30th April 2021