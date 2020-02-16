Six hours delay after inadvertent emergency slide deployment on Virgin Atlantic Boeing 747

By
Bart Noëth
-
0
199

On 15 February, a Virgin Atlantic Boeing 747-400 (G-VAST) was about to be catered for flight VS75 from Manchester, United Kingdom to Orlando, United States. As one of the aircraft’s doors wasn’t properly disarmed (or possibly a malfunction of the door’s slide system), the emergency slide was activated. 

The aircraft finally departed to Orlando with a delay of 6 hours and 16 minutes.

