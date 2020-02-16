Six hours delay after inadvertent emergency slide deployment on Virgin Atlantic Boeing 747

On 15 February, a Virgin Atlantic Boeing 747-400 (G-VAST) was about to be catered for flight VS75 from Manchester, United Kingdom to Orlando, United States. As one of the aircraft’s doors wasn’t properly disarmed (or possibly a malfunction of the door’s slide system), the emergency slide was activated.
The aircraft finally departed to Orlando with a delay of 6 hours and 16 minutes.
Someone obviously Forgot to Disarm & Cross Check R2 today on @VirginAtlantic nice delay to #VS75 isn’t going anywhere soon. Watch the pop as the catering vehicle reverses 💨 #B744 #slidenotdisarmed #retweet #AvGeek #aviation pic.twitter.com/kwt9VNOzY9
— Paul Williams✈️ (@PaulW_1) February 15, 2020