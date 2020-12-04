Virgin Atlantic offers possibility to say farewell to iconic Boeing 747

Virgin Atlantic is opening the cabin doors to their last Boeing 747 for the final time, a nice opportunity for aviation enthusiasts. Next Monday (7 December) at 09:00 (UTC +0), “passengers” will be able to purchase tickets for the ultimate 747 experience, including the opportunity to dine on board, safely, in Upper Class.

“As our fleet of jumbos is retiring to make way for a younger, more sustainable fleet of Airbus A350-1000s and Boeing 787-9s, we’re allowing fans one final chance to step onboard the Queen of the Skies,” Virgin Atlantic said.

On 12 December, visitors will experience a full aircraft tour, hosted at Virgin Atlantic’s Heathrow hangar, United Kingdom. They can delve below deck to explore areas of the plane the public rarely see, as well as a enjoy a sumptuous three-course onboard meal. Proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to The Trussell Trust.

Some of Virgin Atlantic’s pilots, cabin crew and engineers who have worked on the 747 will be present to provide first-hand accounts and anecdotes on what life was like onboard the famous jumbo jet. In what’s set to be the gift of a lifetime for plane buffs, guests will enjoy a three hour all-encompassing 747 experience, where they will;

Sip champagne on the aircraft’s upper deck, fondly known as ‘the bubble.’

Savour a luxurious, three-course a-la-carte meal, inspired by the onboard cuisine, from the comfort of their own Upper Class suite.

Hear first-hand what life was like at the controls of the Queen of the skies from the airline’s pilots, including Yvonne Kershaw, the first female pilot to Captain the 747.

Take a hidden tour to the parts of the aircraft the public don’t usually see. Visit where the cabin crew and pilots sleep, delve into in the aircraft’s underbelly, explore the cargo hold and take a seat in the cockpit.

Have a photo taken in one of the aircraft’s iconic red engines, as a souvenir from the day.

Each ticket is priced at £50 (€55,35) with all donations going to the Trussell Trust. The Trussell Trust support a network of food banks and provide emergency food and support and campaign for change to end the need for food banks in the UK.

Entry tickets will be allocated on a first come first serve basis via this link. (Covid restrictions apply).

“The much-loved Boeing 747 has played an important role in Virgin Atlantic’s story. It carried our first passengers to New York 36 years ago on our inaugural flight and over the years has transported countless millions of holiday-makers and business travellers safely around the world.” said Corneel Koster, Chief Customer and Operating Officer. “As we close this chapter and continue the transformation towards a cleaner, greener fleet, what better tribute than to showcase the Queen of the Skies one last time. I’m delighted we’re able to offer this opportunity to a lucky few to be part of aviation history before we say our fond farewells to this iconic plane.”

Virgin Atlantic’s last Boeing 747-400 (registered G-VROY) is estimated to make its final departure from London Heathrow on 16 December.