easyJet and Virgin Atlantic launch worldwide partnership in Manchester, Edinburgh and Belfast

easyJet and Virgin Atlantic have announced that through ‘Worldwide by easyJet’ customers flying with easyJet can connect to Virgin Atlantic flights at Manchester, Edinburgh and Belfast. The partnership will open up more connectivity to global destinations and provide customers across the US and Europe with even more choice to book a trip to look forward to.

Through the partnership, customers will now be able to connect seamlessly between easyJet and Virgin Atlantic flights across both airlines’ extensive networks in Europe and North America. Connecting destinations include Jersey to New York and Belfast to Barbados, with some connections available on a daily basis from next summer, such as Belfast to Orlando, all via either Manchester, Edinburgh or Belfast.

Through technology partner Dohop’s innovative platform, customers can book Worldwide by easyJet connections and forward flights on easyJet.com/worldwide.

Juha Jarvinen, Chief Commercial Officer at Virgin Atlantic, commented:

“We’re delighted to be welcoming easyJet customers onboard Virgin Atlantic flights from Manchester, Edinburgh and Belfast. We know there is huge pent-up demand for people wanting to get away on holiday whether to the Caribbean for a relaxing sunny break or Stateside to explore their favourite cities. Thanks to this new partnership with Worldwide by easyJet, customers from across the UK and Europe can now seamlessly connect onto Virgin Atlantic destinations including New York, Barbados, and Orlando.”

Sophie Dekkers, Chief Commercial Officer, at easyJet, commented:

“At easyJet we’re committed to making travel as easy as possible as well as providing great value and more choice for our customers when they travel. We are delighted to be working with Virgin Atlantic to open up even more opportunities for customers to connect across our European network onto North America, through our innovative Worldwide by easyJet platform.

“We look forward to taking customers on their long-awaited holidays and are confident that these additions to our Worldwide service will prove popular with those looking for a seamless way to connect between Europe and North America.

“We have been delighted with the appetite of partner airlines to expand Worldwide across our network, thanks to our reputation for great value fares, unrivalled customer service and our strong positions at Europe’s leading airports. We remain focussed on offering our unique connections service at more of our biggest airports.”

Karen Smart, Managing Director at Manchester Airport, said:

“It’s great to see easyJet and Virgin Atlantic announce their Worldwide partnership here at Manchester Airport.

“Once launched it will open up even more choice and flexibility for passengers looking to access our long-haul route network. With a host of airport safety measures in place since the start of the pandemic, the security of all our passengers and staff continues to be our number one priority, as we connect people across the globe.”

Graham Keddie, managing director at Belfast International Airport said:

“Providing passengers with flexibility and choice is a key part of the VINCI Airports strategy. Belfast International Airport positively welcomes this new partnership between easyJet and Virgin Atlantic as it will connect more people to more destinations.

Gordon Dewar, Chief Executive of Edinburgh Airport said:



“Making safe travel easier is something we are hugely supportive of and this new Worldwide partnership will allow passengers to easily access a range of long-haul destinations, opening doors to countries across the world.

“Aviation will play an important role in the economic recovery of Scotland and the UK and working with easyJet and Virgin Atlantic, we want to excite people about the possibilities and benefits that sustainable travel brings.”

Manchester connections include:

Belfast to Barbados (based on departing on 18th December returning on 3rd January)

easyJet departs Belfast 08:10 arrive Manchester 09:15

Virgin Atlantic departs Manchester 11:45 arrive Barbados 16:55

Virgin Atlantic departs Barbados 19:45 arrive Manchester 08:15+1

easyJet departs Manchester 12:10 arrive Belfast 13:10

Belfast to Orlando (based on departing on 29th July and returning on 11th August)

easyJet departs Belfast 08:15 arrives Manchester 09:15

Virgin Atlantic departs Manchester 11:20 arrives Orlando 16:15

Virgin Atlantic departs Orlando 16:10 arrives Manchester 05:20+1

easyJet departs Manchester 08:40 arrives Belfast 09:40

Geneva to New York Return (based on departing on 19th December and returning on 27th December)

easyJet departs Geneva 09:50 arrives Manchester 10:45

Virgin Atlantic departs Manchester 13:55 arrives New York JFK 17:00

Virgin Atlantic departs New York JFK 20:00 arrives Manchester 07:45+1

easyJet departs Manchester 10:55 arrives Prague 13:45

Jersey to New York Return (based on departing on 7th July and returning on 17th July)

easyJet departs Jersey 09:20 arrives Manchester 10:40

Virgin Atlantic departs Manchester 13:05 arrives New York JFK 16:10

Virgin Atlantic departs New York JFK 18:40 arrives Manchester 06:25+1

easyJet departs Manchester 11:15 arrives Jersey 12:35

Malaga to Orlando return (based on departing on 5th August and returning on 21st August)

easyJet departs Malaga 06:40 arrives Manchester 08:45

Virgin Atlantic departs Manchester 11:20 arrives Orlando 16:15

Virgin Atlantic departs Orlando 18:15 arrives Manchester 07:25+1

easyJet departs Manchester 09:25 arrives Malaga 13:30

Edinburgh/Belfast connections

Birmingham to Orlando (based on departing on 25th June and returning on 10th July)

easyJet departs Birmingham at 07:50 arrives Edinburgh 09:05

Virgin Atlantic departs Manchester 11:20 for Orlando 16:15

Virgin Atlantic departs Orlando 18:45 arrives Manchester 07:30+1

easyJet departs Belfast at 09:30 arrives Birmingham 10:35

Worldwide by easyJet is the first global airline connections service by a European low fares airline. Worldwide by easyJet offers self-connections through a digital, virtual hub – simply and efficiently.

Worldwide launched in September 2017, enabling customers to connect easyJet flights through London Gatwick to long haul flights, and has been consistently growing, with more than 5,000 unique origins and destinations booked in combination with partner airlines.

Since then the airline has expanded the service to offer connections through many of Europe’s major airports across its short haul network including, Venice Marco Polo, Amsterdam Schiphol, Paris Charles De Gaulle, Orly, and Edinburgh. meaning that by 2020, combined with the connections already announced through London Gatwick and Milan Malpensa, over half of the airline’s flights were able to connect to airline partner services and other easyJet flights in a single booking through easyJet’s digital booking portal.

In July, easyJet partnered with German train company, Deutsche Bahn meaning customers can now seamlessly connect to Deutsche Bahn trains, initially via Berlin, by combining flight and rail tickets all in one booking. The partnership with Deutsche Bahn is the first time that a railway partner has become part of the Worldwide by easyJet platform.

Worldwide by easyJet does not impact easyJet’s punctuality, asset utilisation, or operating model. The airline does not hold flights for connecting passengers. Worldwide by easyJet is subject to an average 2 hour and 30 minute ‘connection time,’ affording customers ample time to transfer between flights and terminals. Should a passenger miss a connecting flight, Worldwide by easyJet will transfer them to the next available flight.