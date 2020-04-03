[Coronavirus] Virgin Atlantic and Virgin Unite fly in crucial medical supplies for the UK’s National Health Service

Virgin Atlantic has teamed up with Virgin Group’s not-for-profit foundation, Virgin Unite, to fly a special charter flight from Shanghai to London, bringing in essential medical supplies and PPE equipment for the National Health Service (NHS).

The Boeing 787-9 aircraft operated the VS251 from Shanghai which departed at 11:40 local time on 3rd April landing at 16:50 on 3rd April into London Heathrow.

Manned by seven pilots and four cabin crew, the aircraft is carrying over 350,000 items of essential PPE supplies and medical equipment including respirators, ventilator parts, face masks, scrubs, aprons and eye protection in both the hold and in the cabin of the aircraft. These essential items will help keep NHS heroes working on the frontline safe and will support patients who are in great need.

Dominic Kennedy, Managing Director of Virgin Atlantic Cargo, commented: “We are incredibly grateful to the NHS for everything they are doing for the nation in extremely challenging circumstances, as they respond to the Covid-19 crisis. We’re pleased we can play a part in supporting them, by bringing crucial supplies into the UK. With special thanks to the British Embassy in Beijing, the CAA and the UK Government in expediting clearances to make this possible.”

“Despite a decrease in passengers travelling, demand to transport cargo remains strong, keeping global supply chains running and transporting essential supplies around the world. We’re looking forward to continuing to partner with the Department for Health and the NHS, working with them on a number of flights over the next few weeks, to bring in the supplies that the teams here in the UK urgently need to care for patients. Thanks also to Guy’s and St Thomas’ for their support in helping to organise this.”

Jean Oelwang, Founding CEO and President of Virgin Unite, the charitable foundation of the Virgin Group, added: “Millions of first responders, nurses, doctors, and other NHS staff are working tirelessly day and night on the frontlines of this crisis. They are true heroes in this crisis and we are humbled to have the opportunity to get this much-needed equipment to them.”

The emergence of Covid-19 has led to Virgin Atlantic operating cargo-only flights, a first for the airline since its launch in 1984. Special exemptions from the imposed travel restrictions for pilots and cabin crew – whose health and wellbeing remains our top priority – mean that cargo operations can continue, ensuring the airline can continue to support vital supply chains across the globe.

Every year, Virgin Atlantic transports over 200,000 tonnes of cargo on its global network. From pharmaceutical supplies to salmon sourced from lochs in Scotland, customers who have flown with the airline before will no doubt have been sitting above all sorts of goods and products being shipped around the world.

Virgin Atlantic is one of several Virgin Group companies supporting the NHS in its response to the COVID-19 outbreak. The airline’s highly skilled people have been approached to volunteer at several initiatives including the new NHS Nightingale Hospital, the London Ambulance Service, other NHS Hospitals and for the NHS Volunteer Responders.