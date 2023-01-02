Vietnam Airlines transported more than 18 million passengers in 2022

In 2022 Vietnam Airlines transported more than 18 million passengers and 211,900 tons of goods.

General director Le HongHa said that the airline has implemented many solutions to save and cut costs by nearly $181.9 million. Vietnam Airlines has reduced its loss by nearly $2.96 million.

According to the airline in 2023 the volatile business environment with risks of economic recession, high inflation, Russia-Ukraine conflict, and rising fuel prices are expected to affect travel demand and recovery speed of the aviation market.

The corporation has set out the key tasks including: absolute safety; business efficiency exceeding the year plan; improved efficiency of resource use; labor productivity rising by 14% compared to 2019; continuing major programs like comprehensive restructuring of the corporation, speeding up digital transformation, upgrading service quality and improving the corporation’s income.

Nguyen Hoang Anh, a Party Central Committee member and chairman of the Commission for the Management of State Capital at Enterprises, Vietnam Airlines’ parent entity, said that 2023 is forecast to bring both opportunities and challenges for air transport enterprises.

Adverse factors can include prolonged geopolitical conflicts, fuel prices, unpredictable exchange rate fluctuations, rising inflation, and declining purchasing power.

Favourable factors come from the fact that important international markets have opened to international visitors, while Chinese authorities have officially announced that from January 8, 2023, the country will fully reopen after three years of border closure due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

At the same time, recovery of the domestic market and stable growth of the domestic economy is also a very favourable factor for Vietnam Airlines and other aviation enterprises.

A master plan on solutions to remove difficulties for Vietnam Airlines due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic in the 2021-2025 period is awaiting official approval.