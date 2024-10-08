Vietnam Airlines launches direct flights from Munich to Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, enhancing European-Asian connectivity

Vietnam Airlines has launched new direct flights from Munich Airport to Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, marking the airline’s debut at the airport. Flights to Hanoi will operate twice weekly on Mondays and Saturdays, while Ho Chi Minh City will be served on Tuesdays, with increased frequency to twice weekly starting in December 2024.

The airline utilises a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, offering Business, Premium Economy, and Economy classes. Munich Airport becomes the fourth European destination in Vietnam Airlines’ network, alongside Frankfurt, London Heathrow, and Paris Charles de Gaulle.

The new routes are expected to boost economic ties and cultural exchanges between Bavaria and Vietnam, with Vietnam growing as a popular holiday destination and a hub for Bavarian business investments.