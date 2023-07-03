Vietnam Airlines inaugurated a direct flight route between Hanoi and Melbourne

Vietnam Airlines has launched a direct flight route between Hanoi and Melbourne, its second direct route connecting Vietnam and Australia. The inaugural flight took off on June 15th with over 300 passengers. The airline now operates two flights per week on this route using an Airbus A350.

The new Hanoi-Melbourne route is expected to boost tourism, trade, and cultural exchanges between the two countries, as well as provide convenient connections to other destinations through Hanoi, including Paris.

French travellers can now enjoy an additional option to reach Melbourne via Hanoi, with a layover that allows them to explore the Vietnamese capital. Vietnam Airlines also offers a Transit Tour service, allowing passengers in transit to take a city excursion during their layover. The round-trip fare from Paris to Melbourne via Hanoi starts at €1,268 including taxes.