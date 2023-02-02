Vietnam Airlines Group welcomed 2.4 million passengers during Lunar New Year

Vietnam Airlines Group carried 2.4 million passengers on more than 14,500 national and international flights between January 6 and 29, Lunar New Year (Tet) period.

Vietnam Airlines Group, which includes Vietnam Airlines, Pacific Airlines and VASCO, carried 2.4 million passengers and performed more than 14,500 domestic and international flights between January 6 and January 29, or during the busy Lunar New Year (Tet) period.

On January 18, the group transported nearly 80,000 passengers on almost 500 flights. On January 29, the group recorded around 93,000 passengers on almost 550 flights.

Compared with the pre-covid results of 2020, the number of passengers carried by Vietnam Airlines increased by about 20%. While significantly increasing the number of flights operated, Vietnam Airlines has managed to maintain a high punctuality rate, approaching 90%.

To ensure the best possible quality of services during this holiday period, the group has adopted a number of measures, ranging from the optimal use of aircraft to the increase in night flights, including the reinforcement of ground staff. and encouraging passengers to check in online.

Until February 5, the Group advises passengers to check in online and arrive at the airport 2 hours before departure for domestic flights and 3 hours for international flights.

Paris, February 2, 2023