Vietnam Airlines eyes purchase of Chinese C919 jets amid aircraft shortage

Vietnam Airlines is exploring the acquisition of Chinese-made C919 passenger jets to address its current aircraft shortage, according to a report by the business newspaper CafeF. The airline has yet to confirm or comment on the potential purchase.

This consideration comes as Vietnam Airlines grapples with operational disruptions due to global engine recalls by Pratt & Whitney.

The C919, manufactured by Commercial Aviation Corporation of China (Comac), first arrived in Vietnam in February after debuting internationally at the Singapore Airshow.