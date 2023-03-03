Vietnam Airlines and Air France resume their codeshare agreement

Vietnam Airlines announces the resumption of codeshare flights with Air France on routes connecting Vietnam and France from March 26. The two companies thus offer better connections thanks to adapted routes.

In 2017, a collaboration was launched between the two national airlines, but flights were suspended in 2020 due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. The resumption of this collaboration will strengthen the links between the respective hubs of the two airlines: Hanoi (HAN), Ho Chi Minh City (SGN) and Paris-CDG, one of the largest hubs in the world.

In accordance with this agreement, Vietnam Airlines will operate the Hanoi – Paris route at the rate of 6 rotations per week from Hanoi to Paris on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays as VN019/AF5097, and VN018/AF5096 from Paris to Hanoi, on Airbus A350, a latest generation aircraft.

Air France will operate the Ho Chi Minh City – Paris route on flights AF258/VN2106 from Paris to Ho Chi Minh City and AF253/VN2107 from Ho Chi Minh City to Paris on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

Mr. NGUY?N Ti?n Hoàng, General Manager Europe of Vietnam Airlines said: “The resumption of this codeshare agreement will allow us to offer our customers even more flight options, services and advantages. By joining forces to jointly improve the connection between the French, European and Vietnamese markets, and by optimising their products and services, Air France and Vietnam Airlines aim to strengthen their position in the market in a sustainable manner, which will also contribute to strengthening the aviation industry recovery after covid-19.”

Vietnam Airlines and Air France, both members of the global SkyTeam alliance, are also collaborating to ensure convenient flight schedules, providing passengers with diversified products, such as access to SkyPriority lounges and loyalty programme benefits, to meet their needs.

Since the launch of the first direct flight to Paris in 2003, France has been one of Vietnam Airlines’ most important markets in Europe. The number of travellers between France and Vietnam reached 570,000 passengers in 2019. Vietnam Airlines and Air France have also been collaborating for more than 20 years at the operational level, mainly in the field of aircraft maintenance and crew training. This resumption of code-share flights thus strengthens the fruitful relationship between the two companies.

Paris, March 3, 2023