Vietnam Airlines Airbus A321 experiences tire failure during landing

On 18 March, a Vietnam Airlines Airbus A321 (VN-392) operated domestic flight VN1345 between Nha Trang and Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.

During landing at Ho Chi Minh City, the aircraft experienced a tire failure. Hot rubber debris set adjacent grass on fire.

