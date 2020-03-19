Vietnam Airlines Airbus A321 experiences tire failure during landing

On 18 March, a Vietnam Airlines Airbus A321 (VN-392) operated domestic flight VN1345 between Nha Trang and Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.
During landing at Ho Chi Minh City, the aircraft experienced a tire failure. Hot rubber debris set adjacent grass on fire.
Vietnam Airlines Airbus A321 (VN-A392, built 2012) arriving as #VN920 from Nha Trang experienced tire failure on landing runway 25L at Ho Chi Minh City Airport (VVTS). Hot rubber debris set adjacent grass on fire. The A321 stopped safely. https://t.co/5GONzvs2sz pic.twitter.com/PCVKfiqgkC
