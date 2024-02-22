Vietjet to order 20 Airbus A330neo widebodies

Vietjet Air has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Airbus to purchase 20 A330-900 widebodies, marking the airline’s first-ever widebody order. The new aircraft will operate on Vietjet’s expanding long-range network and high-capacity regional services, replacing leased A330-300s and supporting network growth.

Vietjet aims to modernise its fleet and achieve sustainability goals, including net-zero emissions by 2050. The A330neo’s fuel-efficient design aligns with these objectives, offering passengers longer-range, well-equipped flights at competitive fares.

The partnership with Airbus supports Vietjet’s expansion plans, complementing the A321XLRs already on order, and the A330neo features the Airspace cabin for enhanced passenger experience. The aircraft, powered by Rolls-Royce Trent 7000 engines, can fly 7,200 nm non-stop.

Airbus CEO Christian Scherer is excited about contributing to Vietjet’s growth and operational efficiency. As of January 2024, the A330 Family has received 1,771 firm orders from over 130 global customers.