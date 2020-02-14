[Video] Passenger is clearly having a difficult time as passenger in front reclines seat

The following video appeared on social media and is clearly dividing the community. What happened? A passenger is sitting on the last row of the aircraft, unfortunately his seat doesn’t recline. The passenger in front of him reclines her seat, as she has the option to do so. He clearly is upset and punches her seat incessantly. Comments and opinions welcome 🙈

This video has the internet legitimately divided .

Dude is in the last seat on the plane. Seat doesn’t recline.

Hers does. And she reclines.

He’s upset, and is punching her seat incessantly— so she records.

Who is right?!

Who is wrong?!

