Very long queues at Brussels Airport due to broken automated e-gates

Passengers traveling through Brussels Airport faced long queues and delays this morning as technical issues with the automated e-gates caused backups throughout the airport. Reports suggest that the e-gates, which are used to control access to terminal B (and vice versa), were not functioning properly, leading to frustration and inconvenience for travelers.

The issue was first reported early this morning, with passengers taking to social media to share images and complaints of the long lines. Some reported waiting for over an hour just to get through the gates and reach their boarding area.

Airport staff and police officers were quickly deployed to manually check boarding passes and passports, causing further delays and crowding in the already packed terminal. Passengers were advised to arrive at the airport earlier than usual to allow for extra time to clear security and access the boarding area.

The cause of the technical malfunction has not yet been confirmed by airport officials, but they have apologized for the inconvenience caused while Federal Police is working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.

Dear Bruno, the E-gates fall under the responsibility of the Federal Police. They are having a technical issue, and are trying to resolve this the fastest possible *Elisabeth — Brussels Airport (@BrusselsAirport) April 4, 2023