Ground engineer gets sucked into engine of Varesh Airlines aircraft at Iranian airport

A tragic scene at the Iranian airport of Chabahar Konarak when maintenance was carried out on the right engine of a Boeing 737-500 (registered EP-VAF). While the engine was running, during maintenance, a ground engineer who entered the safety zone was sucked into the turbine and died instantly. 

A labor source stated that in this incident: “in the morning of July 3rd, one of the specialists of Varesh Airlines, during the pilot’s power-up for reasons requiring investigation and analysis by air accident specialists at the accident site, suddenly found himself in the air suction path of the engine intake and was pulled into the CFM56-3 turboprop engine installed on a Boeing 737, dying instantly.”

