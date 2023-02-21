Start-up Valletta Airlines: a new Maltese low-cost?

A new competitor for routes to Malta? In the Maltese capital, the administrative process is underway to start operations for Valleta Airlines, a new low-cost airline.

The carrier on Thursday announced that it has been issued an Air Operator Certificate (AOC) ahead of its planned launch this year. The birth of the new company would confirm a revival of the air sector on the island, after the Air Malta crisis.

The airline aims to start operations with one Airbus A320-200, which it has recently registered. The 18-year-old jet was transferred from Lithuanian charter airline Heston Airlines, which has been contracted to provide supporting services to the Maltese company.

The prospect is to add two A330s and two more A320s by the end of the year.

The airline, which is owned by Air Valletta Group and is backed by private Cypriot investment, will focus on global charter and ACMI markets, targeting Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Asia.