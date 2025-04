Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas Airport has welcomed a new direct connection to Tashkent, Uzbekistan, operated by Uzbekistan Airways. The weekly flight, served by a Boeing 787 with 270 seats, adds to the airport’s growing international network.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony at Terminal 1 marked the launch, attended by the Uzbek ambassador to Spain and airline officials.

This new service complements Iberojet’s existing route to Tashkent.