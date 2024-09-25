SMBC Aviation Capital partners with Uzbekistan Airways for lease of two Airbus A321neo aircraft

SMBC Aviation Capital has signed a lease agreement with Uzbekistan Airways for two Airbus A321neo aircraft, scheduled for delivery in 2026. This marks the introduction of the A321neo aircraft type to Uzbekistan Airways, enabling the airline to expand its routes to Europe and Southeast Asia.

Shukhrat Khudaykulov, Chairman of Uzbekistan Airways, expressed the airline’s ambition to lead air transportation in Central Asia, emphasising the importance of expanding its route network and increasing flight frequency with the new aircraft.

Conor Stafford, Head of Airline Marketing at SMBC Aviation Capital, welcomed Uzbekistan Airways as a new customer, highlighting the A321neo’s fuel efficiency and advanced technology as key factors in supporting the airline’s growth.