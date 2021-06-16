Moscow Domodedovo Airport met the first flight of Uzbekistan Airways

In Moscow Domodedovo Airport, the new flight (HY603) of Uzbekistan Airways was met on 15 June, the first one after the transfer of flights from Vnukovo to the air hub. There will be 28 regular flights per week from Tashkent to Moscow – 4 flights a day. Flight frequency has doubled compared to the level of 2018.

In honour of this significant event, a festive programme was prepared for the guests of the terminal: national dances of the «Bahor» team and Uzbek songs performed by the musical group «Uch-Kuduk». Passengers were presented sweet gifts.

Domodedovo and Uzbekistan Airways served more than 7 million people from 2000 to 2018. In the near future, the air carrier plans to expand the geography of flights from the air hub, to open new destinations to the cities of Uzbekistan. The developed route network, transport accessibility and favourable geographical location of the airport will provide a high level of direct and transfer passenger traffic of the airline.