Lessor BOC Aviation delivers new Airbus A320neo aircraft to Uzbekistan Airways

BOC Aviation Limited has delivered the first of a new group of four Airbus A320neo aircraft on lease to Uzbekistan Airways. BOC Aviation previously leased three A320eo to the airline. The aircraft are all powered by CFM LEAP-1A engines.

“We are delighted to deliver the first of another four A320neo aircraft to Uzbekistan Airways and are looking forward to supporting the airline’s growth plans,” said Robert Martin, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, BOC Aviation. “This transaction reflects our strategy to build a portfolio of latest technology aircraft.”

“Today, we’ve received new aircraft from our partner – BOC Aviation and we are getting closer to our goal of connecting even more cities, countries and expanding network of Uzbekistan Airways in the world,” said Shukhrat Khudaykulov, Chief Executive Officer of Uzbekistan Airways. “We will continue our long-term cooperation, according to our principles of special attention to comfort and safety in fleet expansion strategy.”