On 9 February, a UTair Boeing 737-500 (VQ-BPS) operated domestic flight UT595 between Moscow’s Vnuknovo Airport and Usinsk Airport, Russia. During landing at Usinsk Airport, the aircraft slid to a stop on its engines and belly, Apparently after a hard landing. All 94 passengers and 6 crew members evacuated the aircraft by using the emergency slides.

Following pictures appeared on social media