US-Bangla Airlines to add Airbus A330 to its fleet

Airbus A330 © Maarten Van Den Driessche

US-Bangla Airlines will add two wide-body aircraft Airbus A330 to its fleet to increase its international flights.

The aircraft will be added to US-Bangla’s fleet in May this year, Md Kamrul Islam, general manager (public relations) of the US-Bangla, said Monday. “Airbus A330 will be able to accommodate 436 passengers.”

The wide-body aircraft will be used to connect Dhaka with Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah, Riyadh, and Dammam to make things easier for Bangladeshi expatriates, Hajj and Umrah pilgrims.

US-Bangla Airlines currently operates seven Boeing 737-800s, seven ATR72-600s, and three DHC-8-Q400s on scheduled flights throughout Bangladesh as well as overseas countries.

Currently, US-Bangla is operating regular flights on all domestic and international routes including Kolkata, Chennai, Male, Muscat, Doha, Dubai, Sharjah, Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur, Singapore, and Guangzhou, China.

