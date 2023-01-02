Thermal runaway of battery forces emergency evacuation on Ural Airlines Airbus A321

On 29 December 2022, a Ural Airlines Airbus A321 (registered VP-BBH but illegally re- registered RA-73842) was supposed to operate domestic flight U6167 between Moscow Domodedovo and Kaliningrad, Russia. During taxi towards the runway, however, the power bank of a passenger suffered a thermal runaway.

The passenger threw the burning powerbank on the floor allowing nearby fabric to catch fire, which caused smoke in the cabin. Emergency slides where used to quickly evacuate the aircraft. The fire was extinguished with fire extinguishers.

Firefighters arrived on scene to check the situation. Passengers were brought back to the terminal and awaited a new departure time.

