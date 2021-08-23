Budapest Airport expands Russian market: Ural Airlines launches Ekaterinburg and reopens Moscow Zhukosky 

From the first week of September, Ural Airlines will return to Budapest Airport with the gateway’s inaugural connection to Ekaterinburg Koltsovo, in addition to the re-opening of links to Zhukovsky city, southeast of central Moscow. Both destinations will be served weekly, using the airline’s fleet of two-class A320s.

Returning to the Russian market in September will give Ural Airlines a 13% share of weekly flights, while adding numerous onward destinations within the world’s largest country, direct from the airline’s hub.

Balázs Bogáts, Head of Airline Development, Budapest Airport said: “Ural’s return further enhances our route map to Russia, meaning will we now offer six destinations as the airline’s new route to Koltsovo, and resumption of services to Zhukovsky, joins our operations to Kazan, Sheremetyevo, St Petersburg, and Vnukovo.”