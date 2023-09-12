Ural Airlines Airbus A320 faces hydraulic problems, ends up in wheat field; passengers safe

On 12 September, a Ural Airlines Airbus A320 (registered RA-73805) operated domestic flight U61383 from Sochi to Omsk, Russia. During the flight, the pilots reported a hydraulic system failure. The pilots intended to divert to Novosibirsk but ended up in a wheat field near the village of Kamenki, where the aircraft made an emergency landing. 

The aircraft carried 170 passengers and – after the emergency evacuation was carried out – have been reported safe and sound. 

The cause of the accident has yet to be determined, but Russian operated aircraft are known to be in badly maintained shape since the EU and Western sanctions after the invasion of Russia into Ukraine. 

