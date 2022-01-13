UPS has launched a new flight path between Billund and the company’s European air hub in Cologne

New flight strengthens logistics connections from Denmark to world markets

A new UPS flight has introduced daily air cargo connections between Billund to Cologne, Germany. Businesses in Jutland exporting packages to Europe, and the rest of the world will benefit from later pick-up times.

The new flight path allows Danish businesses, especially small and medium-sized enterprises, to have greater flexibility. With collection up to two hours later in place such as Vejle, companies can take advantage of reduced transit time for packages being exported internationally, and potentially increase time in production for goods.

“We are continuing to develop our European network to meet the growing e-commerce demand for the region. The launch of the Billund flight will present opportunities for businesses of all sizes in Denmark to expand into global markets faster, thanks to a new connection to our global air network,” says Michiel van Veen, Managing Director, UPS Nordics.

Main benefits of the new flight path:

Daily pick-up times will now be up to two hours later across Jutland, including Vejle, Herning and Horsens.

Later collection times and direct flights to Cologne mean packages will spend less time in transit.

Danish companies producing goods for export will likely have more flexibility, as well as the opportunity to access traditional and new markets in Germany, across Europe and globally.

UPS’s European air hub at Cologne/Bonn is a global hub with connections to key markets in North America and Asia.

The new segment follows the opening of UPS’s expanded air hub at East Midlands Airport (EMA) in the UK, a new package sorting and delivery facility serving Prague airport, as well as new flights to Istanbul, Tel Aviv and Naples.