My rather unpleasant experience with package delivery service UPS

On 27 March, my brother shipped a 20 kgs parcel from Switzerland (his place) to Belgium (my place) using UPS Standard by UPS. According to the UPS application, the shipment that cost me 265 CHF (€250) would arrive in Belgium on 31 March, four days later, which I completely understand in the current coronavirus crisis.

Between 27 and 30 March, the parcel uneventfully passed the UPS centres of Ruemlang and Arlesheim (Switzerland) and was cleared by Swiss customs to travel to Cologne, Germany.

On 31 March, the parcel arrived in Brussels, Belgium. I got a message from UPS stating that import C.O.D. charges were due (ICOD) but that my parcel would arrive in the evening.

Unsafe bank transfer

To help the process, I decided to pay the import charges upfront. Twice I tried to pay these charges via the mobile app (Bancontact), twice the mobile app gave the approval for payment but both times the payment didn’t go through. Finally, after an unsafe VISA-card transaction, the payment got through.

The UPS app clearly mentioned that my shipment would arrive by the end of the day, hence I anxiously awaited my parcel. Unfortunately, it never arrived.

Unresponsive call centre – then my cry for help on Twitter

Dialling the Belgian help desk (078/25.08.77) is another adventure: several times the automatic answering device hung up on me. A cry for some sort of help was finally answered.

@UPS_Belgium 20:25 en een vastgestelde aflevering voor het einde van de dag. Nog altijd niemand te zien. @UPS 20:25 local time and a promised end of the day delivery. Nothing received … pic.twitter.com/0yu4yDNw0l — Bart Noëth (@BartNoeth) March 31, 2020

Still nothing – stay tuned for updates!

When viewing the UPS app in the morning of 1 April, it realised that the package was back in Cologne! The company – committed to carbon-neutral shipments – just returned my parcel to Germany.

After a few direct messages on Twitter, UPS Belgium could only confirm that they would contact UPS Cologne. Stay tuned…

Delivery – – Current Event In Transit Koeln, Germany Warehouse Scan 31/03/2020 16:45 Brussels, Belgium Import C.O.D. (ICOD) charges have been paid. 31/03/2020 3:42 Brussels, Belgium Import C.O.D. (ICOD) charges are due for this shipment. 31/03/2020 3:42 Brussels, Belgium The receiver must pay the duties or taxes due on the package. 31/03/2020 3:39 Koeln, Germany Warehouse Scan 30/03/2020 21:10 Koeln, Germany Arrival Scan 30/03/2020 10:20 Arlesheim, Switzerland Departure Scan 30/03/2020 6:45 – Your package is being processed at the clearance agency. 28/03/2020 2:16 – Your parcel was released by the customs agency. 28/03/2020 0:19 Arlesheim, Switzerland Export Scan 27/03/2020 21:45 Arlesheim, Switzerland Arrival Scan 27/03/2020 20:30 Ruemlang, Switzerland Departure Scan 27/03/2020 19:01 – Your package is being processed at the clearance agency. 27/03/2020 18:54 Ruemlang, Switzerland Export Scan 27/03/2020 18:54 Ruemlang, Switzerland Origin Scan Past Event Shipped Ruemlang, Switzerland Collection Scan Past Event Label Created Switzerland Order Processed: Ready for UPS